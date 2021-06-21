Claude Edward Lawson passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. Born in Eidson, Tennessee, Claude had resided in Kingsport most of his life. He was a retired employee of Holston Defense. Claude loved to go to flea markets and was an avid sports fan, especially the University of Tennessee and the Atlanta Braves.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Marjorie Lawson; a sister Vonda Lewis; a brother Kenneth Lawson and his grandson Lucas Henry.
He is survived by two daughters, Regina Lawson and fiancé Sam Moody, Sharen Kestner and husband Ronnie; sister Juanita (Bea) Yakley and husband James; brother, Gary Lawson and wife Pauline; grandchildren, Beth Henry and husband Scottie, Emily Wilson, Amber Draper and husband Drew; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Henry, Paisley Draper and Max Draper; several nieces and nephews and special friend Judy Swift.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Prayer.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Claude Edward Lawson.