MOUNT CARMEL - Claude Edward Lawson, 92, of Mount Carmel passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Holston Manor. He was born in Rogersville on March 24, 1930. Claude was an Army veteran of the Korean War Era serving his time in France. He retired from Kingsport Press and also worked for the Town of Mount Carmel Sewer Department along with doing odd jobs on the side. He loved fishing, camping, gardening, carpenter work, and had a deep love for gospel music. Claude attended Barton’s Chapel Baptist Church in Kingsport.
In addition to his parents Claude was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Dean Lawson; two sisters, Ann Walker (Mount Carmel), Hallie Bennett (Church Hill); two brothers, Ross Lawson (Westminster, MD) and Walter Lawson (Church Hill); and great-grand daughter McKinley Lawson.
Claude is survived by a loving family; one daughter, Carolyn Ripley (Kingsport); two sons, Lynn and Greta Lawson (Kingsport), and Anthony and Sherry Lawson (Kingsport); grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth and Chris MacTavish, Rebecca Ripley, Jonathan and Jessica Lawson, Thomas Ripley, Ryan and Katie Lawson, Aaron Lawson, and Sarah Lawson; great-grandchildren, Emma MacTavish, Carson MacTavish, and Kinsleigh Lawson; step-great-grandchildren, Caleb Bates and Bekah Bates; sisters, Bobbie and Brad Benard (Indiana), and Frances and Larry Frost (Mount Carmel); brothers, Billy Lawson (Church Hill); and “a very special brother and best friend”, Jimmy Lawson (Rogersville); sisters-in-law, Ruth Lawson (Church Hill), Georgie Horton (Mount Carmel); along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great neighbors.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or www.st.jude.org.