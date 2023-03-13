MOUNT CARMEL - Claude Edward Lawson, 92, of Mount Carmel passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Holston Manor. He was born in Rogersville on March 24, 1930. Claude was an Army veteran of the Korean War Era serving his time in France. He retired from Kingsport Press and also worked for the Town of Mount Carmel Sewer Department along with doing odd jobs on the side. He loved fishing, camping, gardening, carpenter work, and had a deep love for gospel music. Claude attended Barton’s Chapel Baptist Church in Kingsport.

In addition to his parents Claude was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Dean Lawson; two sisters, Ann Walker (Mount Carmel), Hallie Bennett (Church Hill); two brothers, Ross Lawson (Westminster, MD) and Walter Lawson (Church Hill); and great-grand daughter McKinley Lawson.

