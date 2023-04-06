TACOMA, VA - Claude Edward Elkins, 88, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023 at his home in Tacoma. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and best friend to all who ever met him.
Claude was a veteran of the US Army Corps of Engineers and a 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge. Claude worked hard as long as he lived to make a better life for his family, starting when he was 15 years old. His occupations included farmer, forestry warden, coal miner, truck driver, and as a successful entrepreneur who launched several successful businesses in the community. Claude was born in Tacoma and lived there his entire life except for his years of military service. He was proud of his community and its people and was known for his knowledge of its history.
Claude is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carrol. Also surviving are his daughter, Vanessa and his son, Eddie, daughter-in-law, Ruth, and his two beloved grandchildren, Ava and Edward. Claude is also survived by one brother, Paul “Jake” Elkins and wife Linda, brothers-in-law, Jim Collins and wife Wilma, Jim Kinder and wife Mary Ann, brother-in law, Glenn Dalton and sister-in-law, Betty Elkins, many, many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, and four Army buddies with whom he talked regularly: Ronnie Dorton, Jim Bean, James Robinson, and Lucion Cowart.
Claude is preceded in death by his father and mother, Clinton and Hattie Jane Elkins, his stepmother, Zelma Elkins, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Estel and Polly, Aldon and Iris, Arvel and Nellie, Silas and Nita, Harry and Alma, and Earl. His sisters and brothers-in-law Margaret and Delmer Wilson, Colleen and Bill Bevins, and Nancy Dalton.
A memorial service will be held at Sturgill Funeral Home in Coeburn on Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Elkins family.