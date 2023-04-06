TACOMA, VA - Claude Edward Elkins, 88, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023 at his home in Tacoma. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and best friend to all who ever met him.

Claude was a veteran of the US Army Corps of Engineers and a 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge. Claude worked hard as long as he lived to make a better life for his family, starting when he was 15 years old. His occupations included farmer, forestry warden, coal miner, truck driver, and as a successful entrepreneur who launched several successful businesses in the community. Claude was born in Tacoma and lived there his entire life except for his years of military service. He was proud of his community and its people and was known for his knowledge of its history.

