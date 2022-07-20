NICKELSVILLE, VA - Claude Donald Taylor of the Taylor Town Community, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his residence.
Don was born on February 8,1943 and was the son of the late Isaac and Louetta (Good) Taylor.
He was a 1963 graduate of Nickelsville High School, a United States Marine Corp Veteran, and a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Lowell Eugene Taylor, and brothers-in-law, Jerry Landon Elliott, Albert McGarvey, and Mack Shelton preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty T. Elliott, Mary Vermillion and husband, Patton, Nell Repass and husband, Paul, and Alice Taylor Shelton, brother, Scott L. Taylor, aunts, Ruby Good Scott and Ilene Good Frazier, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be no formal visitation and service. A private burial will be in the Taylor Family Cemetery at Taylor Town, Nickelsville, VA.
An online guest register is available for the Taylor family at www.gatecityfunerals.com and on the Gate City Funeral Home Facebook page.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Claude Donald Taylor.
