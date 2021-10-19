Clark Timothy Stapleton, born Sept. 21, 1963 of Kingsport, TN, passed away Oct. 13, 2021 at Ballad HVC Medical Center after a lengthy illness, with the love of his life, Amy McDavid and his family by his side.
Preceded in death by his mother Ada Stapleton, father Kainey Stapleton, Jr., grandparents Emmett and Lois McGathey, grandparents Kainey and Monnie Stapleton and niece Hannah Stapleton.
He is survived by brothers, Rodney Stapleton (Cindy); twin, Mark Stapleton; sister, Robin Modica (Dan); fiancée, Amy McDavid and children; niece Melissa Nowlan; aunts Betty Henry, Cathy DeVault; uncles Roger Speer, Bill Frasier; several cousins and many friends.
Clark retired from Ballad HVC Medical Center, maintenance department. His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes buried. A visitation and memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m.