KINGSPORT - Claris Ann Vicars, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, just before dawn on Sunday morning, March 20th, 2022 with her family by her side.
Claris was born to Elizabeth Patterson, on March 31st, 1937 in Wise County, Virginia.
She graduated from Lynn View High School in 1955.
Claris was married to her beloved husband, Jerry Allen Vicars on October 9th, 1961 in Gate City, Virginia and was faithfully married for 52 years.
Claris was a life-long resident of Kingsport, Tennessee, and was survived by her son, Michael Allen Vicars and daughter-in-law Jennifer Vicars; her grandsons, Micah Chase Vicars and Isaac Kallen Vicars; and granddaughter-in-law, Bailey Vicars.
She was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Patterson; her husband Jerry Vicars; her brother, Jimmy Dykes; and sister, Brenda Adams.
Claris was a born again Christian and devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Her life was filled with happiness and joy which spilled over to everyone who knew her. It was said too many times to count, “She was the sweetest, kindest lady I ever met.”
Dementia had stolen a lot of her ability to remember, but she never lost that special smile and extraordinary touch of sweetness that God blended into her DNA when He made her.
She was immensely proud of her family and loved them with a love that was more divine than human. She chronicled the lives and accomplishments of her son Michael, and grandsons Chase and Isaac through hand written notes, saved memories and dozens of photo albums, as if she never wanted to forget the best moments of her life! She passed away Sunday morning, on the first day of Spring. Before the sun came up, a choir of song birds could be heard singing - Spring is coming!
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday March 24th, 2022 at The Promise Apostolic Church in Church Hill, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will follow. Music will be provided by The Promise Praise and Worship Team led by Bro. Ben Christian. Officiating the service will be her son, Associate Pastor Michael Vicars, Her two grandsons, Rev. Chase Vicars, Isaac Vicars and Pastor Jonathan Lovelace. Entombment Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 25th, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park of Kingsport in the mausoleum. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport at 10:00 am.
The family would like to thank Claris’ special care givers during her extended illness: Dr. Lilliana Murillo, Shenoah Bradley, Geraldine Folden, Cindy O’Neal, the wonderful staff at Preston Place, the wonderful staff at The Blake and the caring staff of Avalon Hospice.
