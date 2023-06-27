JONESVILLE, VA - Clarence Strouth, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
He was born in Pound, VA to Andrew and Desta (Hubbard) Strouth. Clarence married Eileen Bolling in 1950. He served in the US Air Force, was a veteran of the Korean War and was stationed in Texas, Korea and Japan. He received several medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medals, Good Conduct Medal and United Nations Service Medal 1952-1956.
He and his wife, Eileen then moved to Wise VA where they worked and lived, owned and operated several coal businesses for many years. Clarence was also a foreman at Westmoreland Coal Company and Clinchfield Coal Company and was a partner and co-owner with C&C Coal Company and Josephine Coal Company.
Clarence's best times and what he enjoyed doing most was farming, as he owned several farms in Lee County near Jonesville Virginia. He worked cutting and bailing hay, mowing, cutting wood, fencing, on barns, houses, weed eating, gardening, caring for cattle and horses and all things farming almost all the days of his life up to the last.
Clarence and Eileen were able to visit nearly every state in the country and made many trips to Florida where they had a home in Naples for several years.
They loved each other very deeply and we’re the kindest, friendliest people anyone could ever meet. His best times were with children and grandson, Harrison Cole and all of the family.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Eileen Bolling Strouth; parents, Andrew and Desta (Hubbard) Strouth; sisters, Irene Miller, Pauline Baker and Gina Bolling; brothers, Kyle and Leonard Strouth.
Surviving are his son, Tyler Strouth; daughter, Linda Strouth Cole; grandson, Harrison Cole; many nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
A special thank you to the Veterans Administration for all their assistance during Dad’s time of need.
Funeral services for Clarence Strouth will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA. with Rev. Jack Blanton officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon till time of services at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA.