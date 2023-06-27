JONESVILLE, VA - Clarence Strouth, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

He was born in Pound, VA to Andrew and Desta (Hubbard) Strouth. Clarence married Eileen Bolling in 1950. He served in the US Air Force, was a veteran of the Korean War and was stationed in Texas, Korea and Japan. He received several medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medals, Good Conduct Medal and United Nations Service Medal 1952-1956.

