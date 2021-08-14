ELIZABETHTON - Clarence Randall “Randy” Carrier, age 70 of Elizabethton and his wife, Sandra Kay “Sandy” Carrier, age 62 of Elizabethton walked through Heaven’s gate together, Sandy on Sunday, August 8, 2021 and Randy on Thursday, Augusts 12, 2021.
Randy was born in Bristol, Virginia to the late Clarence Cecil Carrier and Ossie Mae Rowe Carrier. Randy retired from the United States Postal Service where he had worked as a rural carrier. He was a 1969 graduate of Hampton High School, and he was the current minister of Pinecrest Christian Church. Randy had also served as a deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher at Borderview Christian Church for over 25 years. Randy was a member of III Day Resurrection Band- a southern gospel bluegrass band, a Masonic Grand Commander of the Masons in the state of Tennessee, a member of Dashiell Lodge #238, a past master, member of York Rite Bodies, Knights Templar, Tennessee in 1995, member of the Scottish Rite, KYGCH and numerous other organizations. He had received numerous masonic awards, degrees and titles.
Sandy was born in Bristol, Tennessee to the late Herbert Lee Willen and Helen Virginia Malone Willen. Sandy had worked as a home health caregiver and was a member of the church her husband ministered, Pinecrest Christian Church where she had taught the Children’s Church and she had also taught Children’s Church at Borderview Christian Church. She was a member of the Hampton Eastern Star- where she had attained numerous Easter Star Certifications and was a past Worthy Matron of the Social Order of Beuceant.
Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory a sister, Kathy Lynne Carrier Amstutz and husband Larry of Orrville, Ohio; two nephews, Nathan Amstutz and wife Tiffany and Micah Amstutz and wife Chelsea; two nieces, Renata Amstutz and Analyse Amstutz; and his great nieces and nephews, Cadence, Elijah, Kendall, Sofia, Phinneas and Sylvan. Many friends, neighbors and church family also survive.
Sandy leaves behind to cherish her memory two sisters, Mary Sue Willen Cross of Blountville, TN and Lola Mae Willen Rosenbalm of Bristol, VA; a brother, Charles Lee Willen of Blountville, TN; her nieces and nephews, Travis Emmert, Melissa Evans, Charles Lee Willen, Jr and Tiffany Willen; and her great niece and great nephew, Emily Evans and Tyler Evans. Many friends, neighbors and church family also survive.
Friends may register their presence and pay their respects between the hours of 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton (the family will not be present).
The graveside services will be private.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM prior to the service.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Pinecrest Christian Church in honor of Randy and Sandy Carrier, 2313 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601.
