But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31
CHURCH HILL - Clarence L. Browder, age 88, of Church Hill, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a short illness
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 in the chapel with Senior Pastor Gary Gerhardt and Pastor Kevin Hilton officiating. Eulogy will be delivered by his grandson, Derrick Browder.
Entombment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021in the East TN Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Browder, Chadd Browder, Jason Spears, Timmy Simpson, Kevin Hilton, Nathan Gouge, Andy Monroe and Cody Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be all great-grandchildren.
Those attending committal service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 a.m. and then proceed to the cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may make them to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit us at www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Clarence Browder.