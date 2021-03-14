But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31
CHURCH HILL - Clarence L. Browder, age 88, of Church Hill, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a short illness. Born in Washington County, Tennessee on August 19, 1932, son of the late Alfred and Vona Moody Browder, he resided in this area his entire life.
He married Jewell Carr on December 10, 1950 in Kingsport. He retired from Holliston Mills in 1995 following 44 years of service.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, Pap, Papaw, Papaw Clarence, brother, and friend who loved to fix things and was a faithful servant of the Lord.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of second floor at Holston Valley Medical Center for their love and care for Clarence.
In addition to his parents, Clarence is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jewell Carr Browder; two sons, Alan Browder and Danny Browder; and granddaughter, Teresa King.
Clarence is survived by his daughter, Sherry Hubbard and husband Jasper of Mt. Carmel; daughters-in-law, Rhonda New and Connie Browder of Kingsport; son, Roger Carr and wife Sharon of Mt. Carmel; grandchildren, April, Emmaline, Kristie, Derrick, Magen, Rebecca and Chadd; 12 great-grandchildren, who adored him; four brothers, Carroll Browder and wife Betty of Kingsport, Paul Browder and wife Ann of Unicoi, Wayne Browder and wife Jane of Gray and Gordon Browder and wife Geneva of Gray; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Marie Hutson of Church Hill.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 in the chapel with Senior Pastor Gary Gerhardt and Pastor Kevin Hilton officiating. Eulogy will be delivered by his grandson, Derrick Browder.
Entombment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021in the East TN Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Browder, Chadd Browder, Jason Spears, Timmy Simpson, Kevin Hilton, Nathan Gouge, Andy Monroe and Cody Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be all great-grandchildren.
Those attending committal service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 a.m. and then proceed to the cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may make them to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Clarence Browder.