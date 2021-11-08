Clarence Hurley, age 89, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 7, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born in Imboden, VA, he resided in Kingsport after his service in the Korean War, then retired from Eastman Chemical. He served his church and SNHS community until his death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lillian (Pat) Bright Hurley; children, Rebecca Cleek and Jonathan Hurley (Beth); and granddaughter, Elissa.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at New Beginnings Fellowship Church. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Leland Salyer officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.