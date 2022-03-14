Ephesians 4:2 – “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.”
KINGSPORT - Clarence Edward Nelms, 82, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. He was born in Kingsport on September 29, 1939 and was the son of the late Bill and Hazel Nelms. Clarence has resided in this area his entire life. He graduated from Lynn View High School in 1958. He married Joan Johnson on March 6, 1964 in Kyles Ford, Tennessee. Clarence is a veteran of the United States Army, having also served in the Army Reserve and the Air National Guard. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1997 following 35 years of service. Clarence was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Clarence loved to travel, play golf, and spend time with his grandchildren.
Clarence is preceded in death are his parents; brother, Donald Nelms; brother-in-law, Ralph Johnson; and mother-in-law, Cleo Bevins. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Joan (Johnson) Nelms; daughters, Cheri Nelms Bell, Janie Bevins Lane (Eddie); sons, Michael Nelms (Beverly), Steve Nelms (Monna); grandchildren, Brady Nelms (Emily), Catherine Nelms, Shayla (Matt Henderson); great grandchildren, Brody, Bryleigh, Lakyhn; sister, Sandra Dishner (Larry); brothers, Gary Nelms, Chuck Nelms (Joan); along with several nieces and nephews.
Entombment services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Mausoleum. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion, Hammond Post 3/265 along with the National Guard. Those wishing to attend the entombment services are asked to assemble at Oak Hill Mausoleum by 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and caretakers at Holston Valley Medical Center for their care of Clarence.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Nelms family.