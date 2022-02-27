Clarence E. (Gene) Harkness, Jr.
KINGSPORT - Clarence E. (Gene) Harkness, Jr., 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the residence of his daughter surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 28, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Richard “Trey” Harkness and Pastor David Powers officiating.
The Entombment Service will be conducted Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Johnson City Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Clarence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2118 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
