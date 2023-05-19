KINGSPORT - Clarence “Dick” Atkins, 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Friday May 12th, peacefully in his favorite recliner. A heart filled with the joy of living simply gave out.
He was born on October 30th, 1936, in Kingsport, Tennessee and never stopped putting smiles on the faces of those fortunate to be a part of his life.
Clarence married Carol Modica in 1959 during a blissful time of roller skating and enjoying bustling Los Angeles, California. They had two children, Michael and Thomas Atkins.
His love of the Tennessee mountains brought the couple back to Kingsport to raise their family. Based on faith in God and a love of being active in the community their decision proved to be a success. Active in their camping club and church provided a peaceful and fulfilling life.
Upon retirement, Clarence and Carol spent almost two decades as Floridians traveling the country and cruising the Caribbean.
But once again the serenity of East Tennessee called him back for his final years.
Clarence is survived by Carol, Michael, Thomas and two grandchildren, Cohen Atkins and Ty Atkins.
After his wish of cremation, a delayed graveside service will be held with family and friends in attendance at a later date.
Well wishes and prayers for the Atkins family are all that’s requested. In Clarence’s memory please hug a friend or family member, call a loved one you’ve been thinking about or just perform a random act of kindness for someone that could use a lift. Clarence felt all these actions were important to living a full life.
His kind and gentle spirit created a lasting memory for those lives he touched.