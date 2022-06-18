July 25th, 1965 - June 15th, 2022
Clarence “Buddy” James Holly, went to be with the lord on June 15th, 2022 at the age of 56 after battling cancer. Buddy was a kind loving husband, father, papaw, and brother.
Buddy is survived by his beautiful wife, Misty Michelle Holly and there 3 children, Kelsie Alexis Spellar (Daulton), Tyler James Holly, and step-daughter Lauren Haley Castle (Aaron); his 4 grandchildren, Braylen Spellar, Gracie Spellar, Mason Spellar, and Bradlee Begley; his sisters, Tammy Lane and Tracy Tester; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Buddy is proceeded in Death by his mother Hazel Holly and father Robert Holly.
The family would like to give thanks to Restore Life USA with taking such good care of our loved one. We appreciate all your hard work and effort in this difficult time.