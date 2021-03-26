KINGSPORT - Clarence Alley Simpson, 85 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Indian Path Community Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was owner of Tennessee Vending Co. Clarence was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva D. Simpson; parents, Clyde and Ellen McCracken Simpson; sister, Margaret Simpson Conkin; brothers, Ray Simpson, Fred Simpson, Floyd Simpson and Walter Simpson.
Clarence is survived by his daughter, Lori Simpson; son, Les Simpson; step-daughter, Joretta Morgan and husband Russell; granddaughters, Ashley Parsons and husband Quin; and Brittany Morgan; grandson, Christopher Harvey and wife Chelsea.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 4 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm Monday at McPheeter’s Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
