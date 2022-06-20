KINGSPORT - Clara Ruth Weatherly Smith, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Clara was born on January 15, 1944 in Kingsport, TN to William and Erma Weatherly. On August 4, 1973 she married her cherished friend, Delno Smith, and after 28 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death.
Clara enjoyed cooking and serving in the food ministry at Apostolic Gospel Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delno G.W. Smith; her sister, Patsy Steffey; her brother-in-law, A.D. Steffey; and her special sister-in-law, Cathy Weatherly.
Left to carry on Clara’s memory are her daughters, Tammie Lee Church Carter and husband Robert, and Tonya Dawn Smith Bailey and husband Ben; sons, Michael Alan Church and wife Regina, and Randall Cregg Church and wife Mona; grandchildren, David Alan Church, Michael Brandon Church, Brittany Danielle Carter, Justin Robert Carter, Madison Cheyenne Church, and Caleb Lee Church; sisters, Helen Collier and Carolyn Lawson; brothers, Doug Weatherly, Darrell Weatherly, Donnie Weatherly and Danny Weatherly; special grandchildren, Rebecca Weatherly, and Joseph Weatherly; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Apostolic Gospel Church, located at 1780 Granby Road in Kingsport, TN. A celebration of Clara’s life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastors Greg Street and Chris Cody officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 am at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Cemetery, located at 2304 Rivermont Drive, Kingsport. Serving as pallbearers will be David Church, Brandon Church, Justin Carter, Rob Weatherly, Chris Weatherly, and Micah Lawson.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Smith family.