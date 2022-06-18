KINGSPORT - Clara R. Smith, 78 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport.
