ROGERSVILLE - Clara Mae Kite Testerman, 88, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville after a period of declining health.

Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.

