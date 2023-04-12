Clara Mae Kite Testerman Apr 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Clara Mae Kite Testerman, 88, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville after a period of declining health.Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, in the funeral home chapel with Randy Overdorf officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.comBroome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Testerman Family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Architecture LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you