KINGSPORT, TN/HILTONS, VA - Clara Louise Maddux Hobbs, of Kingsport, Tennessee and Hiltons, Virginia, 93, passed away on February 10, 2021 after several weeks of illness. She had been living at Steadman Hill Assisted Living Campus of Asbury Place in Kingsport for the last several years.
Louise was born on March 21, 1927 in Kingsport, TN. She was the youngest of three children of Nannie Hawkins and Calvin Maddux, Sr. After her parents separated in 1931, Louise's mother moved with her three daughters to her mother's home in Scott County, Virginia. Louise attended grade school and her first year of high school in Scott County. She then returned to Kingsport to live with her beloved aunt, Freeta Maddux Jones, for about a year and attended Dobyns-Bennett High School during that time. She also grew closer to her three half-sisters and one half-brother who were growing up in Kingsport.
At about age 17, Louise began working as an operator for Inter-Mountain Phone Company in Kingsport. At age 18, she moved to Dayton, Ohio where she worked for Inland Manufacturing, and later, Western Union. At 19, she returned to Kingsport to work for Eastman-Kodak Company in the polymer division.
On May 1, 1947, Louise married Samuel Wiley Hobbs of Hiltons, Virginia. Louise and Sam raised their family of three sons in Hiltons and were involved with many activities with their children. In the late 1950s, Louise began working part-time at the U.S. Post Office in Hiltons, and eventually worked full-time at the Post Office in Gate City, Virginia. She retired from the Post Office in 1992.
Louise and Sam were active in the Hiltons Ruritan Club, Hiltons Square Dance Club and were members of the Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 1997. After Sam's death in 2000, Louise enjoyed caring for her pets, raising sheep, growing daylilies, working with stained glass, and preparing awesome meals for her large, extended family.
Louise was a loving and faithful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and someone who quietly helped her neighbors whenever she saw there were needs.
Louise is survived by two sons: Samuel Alan (Jane) of Hiltons, and John Dale (Barry) of Asheville, NC; five grandchildren: Kathy Dickerson (Greg) of Knoxville, TN, Bridget Hansel (Kevan) of Asheville, Tabitha Kerns (Bryan) of Kingsport, Brian Hobbs (Gaby) of Boston, MA and Alan Hobbs (Ashley) of Kingsport; and ten great-grandchildren: Joshua Dickerson, Micah Dickerson, Maddux Hansel, Laurel Kerns, McConnell Hobbs, Preston Hansel, Boone Kerns, Lily Hobbs, Emeline Hobbs and Daniel Hobbs. Louise was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her sisters: Lena Wall, Pauline Blalock, Jane Wade, Peggy Turner, Martha Walker; one brother: Jimmy Maddux; one son: Calvin Gale (Susie) and one grandson, Steven Hobbs.
The family held a graveside burial service at Oak Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Kingsport at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 13, conducted by Louise's son, the Rev. Dr. John Hobbs, with music provided by her nephew, Oscar Harris. A memorial gathering will be scheduled later post-Covid.
The family is grateful to the staff of Steadman Hill for the care they extended to Louise over the years and during the last week after she entered hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to: ALS Association – Tennessee Chapter, 4300 Sidco Dr., Suite #200, Nashville, TN 37204 or Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
