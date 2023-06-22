Clara Jane Whitaker Rasar, 61, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Bristol Hospice House. She was a 1980 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. She resided in Kingsport, Tennessee. Jane worked as an Account Manager at the Strategic Placement Group, Inc. After a lengthy illness Jane passed with her family and friends by her side. Ms. Rasar was born on June 9, 1962 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Jane enjoyed her two dogs, Pixie and Maggie. She was an avid animal lover. Jane also loved riding on the Harley and taking biking trips with her friends. Jane will be missed by so many people whose life she touched. Jane would always put the needs of her family and friends above her own. Jane was a special woman, and her beautiful smile will never be forgotten. Jane was a Member of Higher Ground Baptist Church in Lynn Garden, Tennessee.
Jane was preceded in death by her father, Charles Ruben “Red” Whitaker; maternal grandparents, Maude and Roy Salyer; paternal grandparents, Martha Jane Huffman Whitaker and Robert Whitaker.
Jane is survived by her boyfriend, John Cross of Kingsport, Tennessee; her mother, Juanita Salyer Whitaker of Blountville, Tennessee; her “Adopted Daughter”, Whitney Roller of Blountville, Tennessee; maternal aunts, Shirley Wells of Bristol, Virginia and Cleo Winegar of Kingsport, Tennessee; maternal uncle, Doyle Salyer of Kingsport, Tennessee; many special cousins and special Friends.
The family will receive friends at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tennessee from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Ronnie Horne officiating.
A graveside will follow at the Gardner’s Chapel Cemetery on Timbertree Branch Road, Bristol Virginia 24202. Pallbearers will be Gary Fortner, Tom Greer, Joe Leonard, Ronnie McClain, Jeff Salyer, Mark Salyer, and Jim Whitaker.
Special thanks to Jane’s employers, Stan and Alexa Edwards for their support and friendship through this difficult time. Also, special thanks to the staff at the Bristol Hospice House for their great care of Ms. Rasar and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Bridge House No Kill Animal Rescue at 2061 TN-75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617 or the City of Hope – Cancer Treatment Center at 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265.