Clara Jane Whitaker Rasar, 61, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Bristol Hospice House. She was a 1980 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. She resided in Kingsport, Tennessee. Jane worked as an Account Manager at the Strategic Placement Group, Inc. After a lengthy illness Jane passed with her family and friends by her side. Ms. Rasar was born on June 9, 1962 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Jane enjoyed her two dogs, Pixie and Maggie. She was an avid animal lover. Jane also loved riding on the Harley and taking biking trips with her friends. Jane will be missed by so many people whose life she touched. Jane would always put the needs of her family and friends above her own. Jane was a special woman, and her beautiful smile will never be forgotten. Jane was a Member of Higher Ground Baptist Church in Lynn Garden, Tennessee.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Charles Ruben “Red” Whitaker; maternal grandparents, Maude and Roy Salyer; paternal grandparents, Martha Jane Huffman Whitaker and Robert Whitaker.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you