KINGSPORT - Clara Jane Longbrake, age 93, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born May 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Albert and Rose Burleson Longbrake. Clara was a graduate of ETSU and received her master’s degree from Peabody College. She was a business professor at Virginia Intermont where she retired in 1992. Clara was a member of Central Christian Church.
Survivors includer her cousin, George Toncray; and special friends, Linda Sinko and Jane Yon.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Monte Vista Cemetery with Minister Mark Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 654, Blountville, TN 37617.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.