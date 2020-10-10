KINGSPORT - Clara Gregory, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Clara was an enthusiastic Yahtzee player and an avid dog lover. She was a devoted employee of Holston Valley Community Hospital for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bighie and Stella Overbay Conkin; husband, Robert “Bob” Gregory; three brothers, J.W. Conkin, Johnnie Conkin, and Junior Conkin.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Tammy Gregory; son, Todd Gregory and wife Lisa; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Mayfield and husband John, and Thomas Gregory; great-grandchild, Emma Mayfield; sister, Velvia Armstrong; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and granddog, Simon.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Jim Reasor and Pastor Chuck Grimm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, 380 Masengill Road, Blountville, TN 37617 or to a charity of one’s choice.