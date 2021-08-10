KINGSPORT - Clara Elizabeth “Libby” Brooks, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord early Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home following an extended illness. Libby was born in Norton, VA, and had resided in Kingsport for most of her life. She was a graduate of Sullivan High School, class of 1955. Libby was of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, the beach, and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lillian Wingfield; husband of 50 years, Bill Brooks; and son-in-law, Tab Crawford.
Libby is survived by her son, Zan Brooks (Debbie Goins); daughter, Tina Crawford; four grandchildren, Peyton, Tristan, and Quinn Brooks, and Elijah Crawford; brother, Buddy Wingfield and Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sullivan Baptist Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood St, Kingsport, TN 37660.
