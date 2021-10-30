CHURCH HILL - Cindy Marie Skeens, 61, of Church Hill went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 2pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Calvary Worship Center in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with sister Annie Porter and Pastor Larry Bledsoe officiating. Music will be provided by the Calvary Worship Center Singers and Grace and Autumn Sexton.
A graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Alex Carreon, Justin Ketron, Billy Barrett, Anthony Sexton, Ronnie Busick, and Ethan Presley. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Presley, Levi Wallen, Kayden Sexton, and Klayton Sexton.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Skeens family.