Christy Yonz Bowlin passed into eternal rest on July 15, 2021 after a courageous three and a half year battle with breast cancer. Her friends and family rejoice in her passing on the promise that one day they will reunite in heaven by the grace of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Christy was born in Atlanta, GA. She spent much of her life in Greeneville, TN until she moved to Dandridge, TN in 2007. She is a 1991 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 1994 graduate of East Tennessee State University. Christy is a Christian. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Dandridge and formerly Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Greeneville and Asbury United Methodist Church of Greeneville. She is the Cheer and Dance coach at Carson Newman University since 2007. Formerly she owned and operated "Christy's Cheer and Dance Company" in Greeneville, TN. She is a proud "Army Wife" having served at the side of her husband Brad since their marriage in 1995. Christy's passion was influencing others through Cheer and Dance. Her goal was to inspire, empower, and love all of her athletes. The hundreds of former students and families that still reach out to talk to "Coach" evidence her labor. Christy is preceded in death by her grandparents Frank and Mary Emma Henley, Lee Yonz, and her father-in-law Elder Johnny Bowlin. She is survived by her husband Brad, daughter Emma (18), parents Buddy and Becky Yonz, brother Andy Yonz, mother-in-law Brenda Bowlin, sister-in-law Kim Bowlin, brother-in-law Matthew Bowlin and wife Amanda and three special nieces, Tiffany, Madi, and Natalie Grace. The family will receive visitors at First Baptist Church of Dandridge between 5-7 p.m. on Sunday July 18, 2021. Services will be Monday, July 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., also at First Baptist Church of Dandridge. Reverend Dr. Justin Terrell will officiate. Interment will follow at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2220 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN at 3:30 p.m. Chaplain (LTC) Mark Phillips will officiate. The family extends their most heartfelt appreciation for the many friends, family, and health care providers who enabled Christy's courageous fight. The family is especially grateful for "Christy's Angels", Amanda, Angie, Kim, Lisa, and Nicki who lovingly attended to her in her final hours. Mail memorials to "Christy Yonz Bowlin Memorial Fund" at Andrew Johnson Bank, P.O. Box 907, Greeneville, TN 37744, c/o Doug Debusk. At Christy's request, all memorials are dedicated to future scholarships for Carson Newman Cheer and Dance students. Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge is in charge of services. 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com