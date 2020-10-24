KINGSPORT - Christy L. Grills, age 63, of Kingsport, moved to her eternal home on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Kingsport, TN on May 7, 1957, a daughter of the late Wayne Grills and Carolyn Byers Grills Parrott, she had resided in this area most of her life and had resided in Largo, FL until 2012. She attended Palmer Memorial Center and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1977. Christy was a homemaker, a member of Unity Community Church in Largo, FL and attended First Christian Church in Kingsport.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted sister, aunt, cousin and niece, who was a passionate Tennessee Volunteer for Life, and a fan of NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sr., and the Atlanta Braves.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU nurses and hospice nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pauline and Clarence Byers, and Jess and Lucy Grills, and aunt, Judy Thomas.
Christy is survived by her sister, Kimberley Grills Egan of Knoxville; brother, Richard Grills and wife, Laura of Rochester Hills, MI; nieces, Sara and Kate Grills, and Hannah Patton and husband, Matt; nephew, Noah Egan; aunts and uncles, Bill and Brenda Byers of Kingsport, and Jean and Darryl Stevens of Kingsport; and several cousins and treasured friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Phip Sams, Minister officiating.
Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the mausoleum by 2:45 pm on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to First Christian Church Building Fund, 106 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.