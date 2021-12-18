I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
JONESBOROUGH – Christy Leming Garland of Jonesborough, TN gained her wings Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Christy was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and later earned her Bachelor of Science Degree.
Christy was very proud and honored to have served in the United Stated Air Force as a Medical Tech.
Christy is survived by the love of her life, Jason Garland. Mother Joy Leming, Jonesborough. Sister Jennie McAmis, Kingsport; her niece Lexie McAmis; her nephew Petty Officer Dillen McAmis USCG and his wife Stephanie, USCG; her “second Mom” as she called her, Gail Cash, Kingsport; her Father-in-law Philip Garland and wife Patricia, Mother-in-law Frandy Myers; brothers-in-law Rex and Dustin; Sisters-in-law Melissa and Lana; Stepchildren that she loved as her own, Cyndal Royal and Devin Garland; 5 Grandchildren that she loved so much; “Her Baby” Roz that she adored. Her Aunts Virginia Herring “Mommy”, as she called her and Gay Shelton, both of Kingsport; Jeanne Gray of Greeneville; and all of her cousins that she loved so very much.
Christy was preceded in death by her Father, Michael Leming, Greeneville; Grandparents James and Mable Manis, Kingsport; Frank Leming, Greeneville and Barbara Johnston, Greeneville; her Aunt Judy Benton, Rogersville.
Christy was a very fun-loving person and was loved by all that met her. She will be terribly missed by all.
Family will be having a Celebration of Her Life for family and friends to be announced at a later date.