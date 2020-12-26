KINGSPORT - Christy “Angie” Kicklighter, of Kingsport, passed away into the arms of Jesus at her apartment in Church Hill on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020.
She was a lady with special needs and suffered much. Even so, she touched many lives that had a special need for a smile, a laugh, and brought much joy and happiness.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry L. and Sarah P. Kicklighter.
She is survived by several nephews, nieces and cousins; as well as family and friends in Glennville, GA where she lived for several years before moving to Kingsport is 1980.
Special thanks to the staff at Chip Hale Center for their wonderful care. Also, special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and to Ronnie (Deceased) and Jean Dean for their kind friendship.
A graveside service for Christy “Angie” Kicklighter will be conducted at 2 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, in Glennville, GA with Brother Caston officiating.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Kicklighter family.