Christopher “Sunshine” Davis went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Sunshine started his career as a volunteer firefighter with Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department before serving in the United States Air Force.
Christopher “Sunshine” Davis went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Sunshine started his career as a volunteer firefighter with Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department before serving in the United States Air Force.
After he was discharged from the USAF, he worked as a firefighter at Holston Defense. He then moved to the City of Kingsport as a firefighter paramedic while also doing stints of service working for EMS and a paramedic for both Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Medical Center Emergency Rooms.
He worked at the Kingsport Fire Department for 31 years where he earned the name Sunshine for his “not so sunny disposition” created by his elevated “smartassium” level. Everyone loved Sunshine.
After reconnecting with the love of his life, he gained a son and a daughter, which he always wanted and two granddaughters.
After retirement, he went into full time service as “Poppy” and that became his world. As always, he did a phenomenal job.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Nova Davis; daughter, Michala Cannon (Matt) son, Michael Barrett (Julia); granddaughters, Alura Dawn Cannon and Astra Dean Cannon; brother, Scott Davis (Francis); by his aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry R. Davis and Donna J. Davis and an infant brother, Martin Edward Davis.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:45 pm on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Higher Ground Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Richard Sego officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow and will be conducted by the City of Kingsport Fire Department at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Resurrection.
Members of the City of Kingsport Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Christopher “Sunshine” Davis and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.