Christopher Ryan Toomey spent his 46 years on this earth with love and intentionality. Chris passed away unexpectedly in his home of a cardiovascular event on June 6, 2022. But his life will continue to impact the world in light of eternity through the innumerable lives he touched and invested in. Chris was the beloved son of Susie Kelly Toomey and Rick Toomey born on August 3, 1975. He attended Sullivan Central High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, and King University in Bristol, Tennessee where he played tennis and worked with the women’s volleyball team.
Following college, he received his master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, where he was a member of the men’s volleyball team and served as the student assistant for the Lady Vols volleyball program. Chris spent over 15 years as the assistant and head coach of the King University women’s volleyball team, leading the storied program and investing in the lives of his players and the King community. Chris also served as the youth pastor of Indian Springs Baptist Church and Cold Spring Presbyterian Church. He spent the last nine years serving and leading as the Life Journey Director at Pathfinder Church in Ballwin, Missouri with a staff family that he deeply loved.
Chris served on and led over 30 mission trips spanning 5 continents, 14 countries and 9 states. His passion for travel and adventure was contagious and his smile was infectious. Time in his presence was filled with joy, laughter, and adventure.
Ultimately, his life was defined by faith, family, and friendships. Chris loved and pursued Jesus relentlessly. His deep love and investment in his family and friends was rare. He made others feel seen and known and called out their best through encouragement and affirmation. His kind and generous heart impacted all those around him. If you knew him, you loved him. The ripple effect of his life is immeasurable.
Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lockey Wilson Toomey, Olney Toomey, Robert Lee Kelly, and Edna Miser Kelly. In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his sister Kelly Toomey Elliott, with whom he shared a special bond and love; by his brother-in-law and friend, Michael Elliott, and by his nieces and nephew, Anna Elliott, Isaac Elliott, and Brooke Elliott-who were one of his greatest joys in life. Chris is also survived by his stepmother, Marcie Toomey, and numerous family and friends spanning many places from East Tennessee to St. Louis to Kentucky to Georgia to Brazil.
There will be a Celebration of Life service Springs Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee on Saturday, June 18 at 2pm EST, with a time of receiving friends to follow.
Chris truly lived his life “on mission.” He longed to invest in people for the sake of eternity whether at home or abroad. Chris traveled extensively sharing the love and hope of Christ with all those he encountered.
If you would like to participate in extending that legacy, we would like to ask you to consider a contribution to a mission fund in his name in lieu of flowers. The commitment of his family and friends is to completely utilize these contributions to help fund mission trips for high school and college students.
You may click link below if you would like to join this effort. Thank you for loving Chris and thank you for your desire to continue his legacy of living on mission. https://pathfinderstl.org/chris/