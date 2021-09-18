Christopher Marlow Trent entered into his eternal life with Jesus by his side in the early morning hours of September 14th following a brief illness with his beloved family by his side.
He was born to Phil and JoAnn Trent on October 3, 1965. Throughout his life he wore many hats from business founder and owner to running what he called “Papi’s daycare” for all his grandchildren.
He opened his business Mobile Medical Diagnostic Services as a way to make mobile x-ray available to all nursing homes to help care for elderly patients in the best way possible. After retiring he spent his days building many things, making friends, and spending time with his family.
If you knew him, you were his friend. He was the most kind, generous and selfless person you could ever know. There are no words to express how much this man will be missed and by so many people whose lives he touched.
He is preceded in death by his mother JoAnn McSwain Trent and his grandparents Bascum and Edna Trent and William and Artie McSwain; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include the love of his life Stephanie (Needham) Trent; father, Phil Trent; daughters, Beth Trent Green (Justin), Brooke Trent Shelton (Michael); sons, Adam Trent (Toshia), Orry Trent (Jessica), Brogan Trent (Samantha); godson, Jonathan Gillespie and many other “adopted” children he loved as his own; grandchildren, Jackson Trent, Ryker Green, Ariel Trent, Asher Shelton, Aly Hammond and Parker Boggs; sister, Suzann Trent; nephew, Alex Thurston (Mercedes); great nephews, Gunner and Hudson; niece, Tiffany Rivera; father and mother-in-law, Jackie and Joan Needham; brother-in-laws, Craig Needham (Kathy) and Jonathan Needham; nephews, Jacob (Ashley) Needham, Elijah, Brayden, Jeremiah and Bryston Needham.
He is also survived by special friends Hunter and Amanda Jackson, Bob and Denise Redman, Tom Pratt and the whole “Pratt family”, Tony Rodefer, Mark Manis, Lyn Parsons, Joe Way, Mikey Gibson, Carl Ramey, Anthony Mullins and so many other great friends, cousins, aunts and uncles who loved him as much as he loved them.
Due to what our family has endured with this virus, we believe it would be Chris’s wish as well as ours to only have a private service at this time. There will be a celebration of his wonderful, well lived life announced at a later date.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church is honored to be serving the Trent family.