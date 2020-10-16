Christopher Lee McKinney, departed this life October 13, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday October 18, 2020 from 12:30pm-1:30pm at the funeral home chapel. The procession will depart from the funeral home at 1:30pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:00pm from Holston View Cemetery Weber City, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mr. Christopher McKinney and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971