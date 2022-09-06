GRAY - Christopher Daniel Robbins, age 38 of Gray, TN, passed away on the evening on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He found great joy in having many adventures, through which he made many friends throughout his life. Often never forgetting to bring his Winnie the Pooh with him to share in several of those adventures. Chris always had a smile on his face and witty sense humor that charmed those that he met.
The youngest child of Robert Earl Robbins, Jr., and Shirley Ann Gareffa Robbins, he was born in Bristol, TN. He attended Coeburn High School where he excelled at band and became an Eagle Scout with the Boys Scouts of America.
After he graduated in 2002, he joined the Navy where he spent much of his time on the USS Nebraska (SSBN-739) ballistic missile submarine from 2002 – 2006. Chris later attended MECC where he received his AAS Electromechanical Technology degree.
He met Bernetta Mullins and was married in 2009, and together, they embarked on his greatest adventure by becoming a father when their daughter, London Trinity Robbins was born in 2013. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railway for 10+ years and traveled extensively. Chris was a member of the United Methodist Church attending both Tacoma and Coeburn services.
He is survived by his parents, Robby and Shirley Robbins of Coeburn VA; his daughter, London Robbins and her mother Bernetta Robbins of Coeburn, VA; his brother, Bob Robbins (Allison) and their children Charlie and Maggie of Coeburn, VA; and sister Kathy Sue Robbins Weippert (Bob) of Milwaukie, OR; and his cousin, Melissa Saunders Hickingbottom, of Vidalia, LA, with whom he had a special relationship. Chris also leaves behind special friends Mike (Donna) Ratliff, TN; Brandy (Jessica) Sommers, WA; and Jeff (Jamie) Mullins, VA. Chris had a very large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins from all over the United States.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 8, 2022, 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with pastor Ben Harding officiating.
Graveside Service will be conducted 11 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Laurel Grove Cemetery Norton, VA. with Military Honors by the US Navy Honor Team and Local VFW Members. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Friday morning at 10:15 A.M. to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral
Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.