GRAY - Christopher Daniel Robbins, age 38 of Gray, TN, passed away on the evening on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

He found great joy in having many adventures, through which he made many friends throughout his life. Often never forgetting to bring his Winnie the Pooh with him to share in several of those adventures. Chris always had a smile on his face and witty sense humor that charmed those that he met.

