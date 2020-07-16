KINGSPORT - Christopher "Chris" Lynn Williamson, age 43, of Kingsport, formerly of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was owner/operator of Express Hauling. Chris will be greatly missed by his family, employees and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Jean Davis Williamson; maternal grandparents, Jess and Jessie Davis; paternal grandparents, Everett and Alberta Manis Williamson.
He is survived by his fiancée of 20 years, Stacy Hall; son, Cameron Williamson, both of the home; step-son, Corey Hall of Kingsport; father, Dee Williamson; sisters, Lisa Kite and husband, Dale, Danielle Chandler and husband, Lee, all of Rogersville; very special grandson, Neyland Hall; nephew, Sid Kite; niece, Chloe Taff.
Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport.
