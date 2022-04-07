Tuesday, April 5th 2022, at 2:40 pm, Christopher Wayne Blair, 47, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was a humble servant and a bold follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Kristy, displayed a God-centered marriage, with a love for each other that was evident to all who knew them. Chris enjoyed reading his bible, listening to sermons, and homesteading. He was a loving and caring stepdad, and he loved his family and friends unconditionally.
Chris is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Paul and Grace Blair, and his maternal grandmother, Senia Roller.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Kristy, his bonus children Lauren and Brenden Dykes; father Jerry Blair (Connie), mother Dottie Shaffer (Gary), paternal great-grandparents Madge and Johnny Garland, maternal great grandparents Paul and Jenny Roller. Special Uncle Kenneth Blair (Tammy). Siblings: Jason Blair (Carolyn), Jessica Thomas (Louis), Jeremy Blair (Casi), Daphne, Dusty, and Cody Shaffer. Sister-in-law Jennifer Calhoun (Ethan). Numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Nieces and Nephews: Katie, Tiana, Madison, Atley, Clyde, Jameson, Jaxon, Lijah, and Adelyn.
The Blair family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 4 pm - 7pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm. Committal Service and Interment will take place Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the Garden of Love in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11 am. Pastor Chad Roberts officiating by the request of Chris.
Pallbearers: Jason Blair, Dennis Bowman, Ethan Calhoun, Brenden Dykes, Bobby Statzer, &
Scott Vestal; Honorary Pallbearers: Jeremy Blair and Matt Coleman.
Special thanks to Pastor Chad Roberts, Pastor Brett Tucker, and the church family of Preaching Christ Church for your love, support, and prayers during this time; and to the ER and ICU nursing staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center; Robin Bowman N.P. and Chaplain Scott
Boyles for your extraordinary care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris’s memory to Preaching Christ Church Bible Donation/ Provision Fund at preachingchristchurch.com or call (423)-398-6260.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Blair family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081