SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side.
Chris lived most of his life in Surgoinsville and was a 2009 graduate of Volunteer High School. He attended Oakdale Central Baptist Church, where he loved spending time with the kids and his church family. Chris was a very loving, caring young man with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He loved riding his bicycle, playing video games, and collecting Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.
He is preceded in death by his papaw, Otis Carpenter.
Chris is survived by his father, Mike Carpenter; mother, Linda; sister, Lisa; brother, Jesse Carpenter (Rachel); mamaw, Lorraine Carpenter; grandmother, Rose Carpenter; aunt, Tammy Carpenter; one niece and nephew; and many extended family members and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Freddy Freeman officiating. The burial will follow to Oakdale Central Baptist Church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Carpenter, Anthony McPeek, Jason Freeman, Joe Greer, Danny Greer, and Jason Patterson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Virgil Mauk, Rick Goodson, and the men at Oakdale Central Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Oakdale Central Baptist Church.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Carpenter family.