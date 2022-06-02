SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video