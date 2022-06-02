SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 12:16 pm
SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription