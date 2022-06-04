SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Freddy Freeman officiating. The burial will follow to Oakdale Central Baptist Church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Carpenter, Anthony McPeek, Jason Freeman, Joe Greer, Danny Greer, and Jason Patterson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Virgil Mauk, Rick Goodson, and the men at Oakdale Central Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Oakdale Central Baptist Church.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Carpenter family.