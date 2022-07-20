ROGERSVILLE - Christine Virginia Rost died peacefully Friday the 15th of July 2022. She died at her residence at the age of 100. Christine and her twin sister Kathleen were born in Rogersville to Everett and Ida Humbert. She attended college at Sherwood Music School in Chicago, where she met John (Jack) Richard Rost who was stationed at the Chicago Navy Base. They married June 30, 1946. So started her life as a Navy Wife with over 20 years of military travel. She often said that “Every time Jack got orders I got pregnant”. After Jacks’ retirement they continued a life of travel and working abroad. Christine had a great sense of adventure and was always ready to get in a car, plane or train and go. Christine was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Ida Humbert, her husband Jack Rost and son John Richard Rost, Jr.
She is survived by her identical twin Kathleen Suter of Bridgewater, VA. Sister Jo Humbert of Rogersville, and Brother Larry (Patricia Humbert) of Rogersville, TN. Sons: David Rost (Betty), Houston, Texas, James Rost (Linda), Hamburg, Iowa. Daughters: Anne Elmore (Rick), Rogersville; and Mary Rost, Rogersville. Grandchildren: Derrick Brown Rogersville; Stephanie (Robby) Woockman, Boise, Idaho; Rachel Rost, Houston Texas; Christine Rost, Hamburg, Iowa; R.J. Rost, Hamburg, Iowa and great granddaughter Lyla Woockman, Boise, Idaho. All her many nieces and nephews meant the world to her. To all of Christine’s extended family and friends, thank you for your kindness and the love you shared with her. Special Thanks to UT Hospice Nurse Sarah Johns and Angie Reed for making her final days far more bearable.
Graveside service will be at McKinney Cemetery Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rogersville Presbyterian Church - Pastors’ Discretionary Fund or to the charity of your choice.
