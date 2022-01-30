Christine Maness Smith, 56, became absent from her body and present with the Lord on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Christine was a graduate of Powell Valley High School, Clinch Valley College, and the University of Tennessee School of Information Sciences. She was one of the 16 original recipients of the Information Technology Rural Librarian Master’s Scholarship Program. She graduated with her master’s degree and earned her certification as a state licensed librarian. She retired as Branch Manager from Lonesome Pine Regional Library system after a stellar 18-year career. Christine was a member of East Stone Gap Baptist Church and also studied under Dr. Roy Smith and Rev Faye Poff. She appreciated them and her church family for strengthening her relationship with the Lord. By their generosity, she was a life that was changed.
In addition to her Lord and Savior, Chris was welcomed to Glory by her beloved husband Darrell Smith “Big D,” her parents Rev William Maness and Sharon Maness Hicks and many other loved ones who reached their heavenly home before her.
She leaves behind to await their own trip to Glory her stepfather of 40 years, Charles Hicks of Big Stone Gap; sisters, Lisa English and Daniel of Buford, Ga., Beth Dwyer and Pat of East Stone Gap and brother Rev Bill Maness and Magin of Akron, Ohio.
She also leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews, Michael Dwyer and Ashley, Jessica Dwyer, Sarah Sloan and Zach, Ryan Clark and Annie, Haley Vinson and Tom, Carly Maness; great nieces, Kaylee Jarvis and soon to arrive, Cora Sloan; great nephews, Cameron Jarvis, Aaron Dwyer and Treyson Vinson. She is also survived by mother-in-law, Anna Lee Smith and a dear uncle, Randall Hicks.
She had cherished relationship with her treasured niece, Raechel Clark “Lil Homie,” daughter of the heart, Emily Arrington “Baby Moon” and cherished son-In-law, Johnathan Arrington “Honey Pot.”
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesday, Feb. 1., 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va.
The funeral service will be conducted 2:30pm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the East Stone Gap Baptist Church with Dr. Lonnie Brooks, Pastor Grayson Cothron, and John Wesley Slagle officiating.
Music will be provided by: Geneva Hamilton and the Appalachia Pentecostal Church Praise Team.
Pallbearers will be: Pat Dwyer, Daniel English, Ryan Clark, John Arrington, Grayson Cothron, and Bill Maness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Stone Gap Baptist Church, P. O. Box 100, East Stone Gap, Va. 24246 in Christine’s name.
