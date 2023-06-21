SHARON SPRINGS, NY - Christine “Chris” Dorton, of Sharon Springs, NY, was born in Wilder, Virginia, and passed away on June 14, 2023. A beloved mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter, Mitzi Dorton, of New York; two grandsons, Christopher Van Schyndel, Kingsport, Jaime Van Schyndel (Hong); and two great-grandchildren, Sofi and Lukas Van Schyndel, all of Massachusetts; one brother, Frank D. Gibson of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Starling and Maudie Gibson, and her husband, Guy Dorton; three sisters, Marie Colalucci, Sylvia Gray and Joy Sulecki; along with two brothers, Mack Gibson and Dennis Gibson.
A homemaker, Mrs. Dorton attended ETSU, and she received certification through the Laubach Literacy Institute as a reading tutor. She was a substitute teacher in the local schools.
Mrs. Dorton later moved to Indiana and volunteered with New Albany Senior Citizens, where she led exercise classes. Prior to that she was a switchboard operator with Eastman and Intermountain Telephone Company. She also lived in Abingdon, Virginia and moved to Massachusetts, then New York.
Her interests centered on healthy living, prevention, advising others in this regard, daily exercise, and family. She was good with children and kept an open door to the neighborhood. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, involved in many of her two grandsons’ activities, including running a road race in Damascus, Virginia, with all three winning a trophy in each age division.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: The Christine Gibson Dorton Memorial Scholarship at Northeast State Community College in any amount. Please send c/o Erin C. Blevins, Assistant Director of Scholarship Programs, Northeast State Community College, P. O. Box 246, Blountville, TN 37617. Priority selection will be given to qualified applicants who are classified as first-generation college students, and who are registered with Accessibility Services at Northeast State.
A visitation with friends and family will be held at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport from 12:30 pm until 1 pm on Friday, June 23, 2023. A funeral service will follow with Pastor John Markel of Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia officiating. Special music will be provided by soloist Terry Coclough.
A graveside will follow at Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia where she will rest beside her devoted and beloved husband.