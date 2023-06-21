SHARON SPRINGS, NY - Christine “Chris” Dorton, of Sharon Springs, NY, was born in Wilder, Virginia, and passed away on June 14, 2023. A beloved mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter, Mitzi Dorton, of New York; two grandsons, Christopher Van Schyndel, Kingsport, Jaime Van Schyndel (Hong); and two great-grandchildren, Sofi and Lukas Van Schyndel, all of Massachusetts; one brother, Frank D. Gibson of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Starling and Maudie Gibson, and her husband, Guy Dorton; three sisters, Marie Colalucci, Sylvia Gray and Joy Sulecki; along with two brothers, Mack Gibson and Dennis Gibson.

