DRYDEN, VA-Christine “Chris” Louise Gambrall was born on March 6, 1954 in Los Angeles, California to Arthur and Arlene Singleton and passed away on August 8, 2021 at her home in Dryden, Virginia.
Chris married Charles H. Gambrall on April 11, 1975 and raised 3 sons together. She worked hard as both a waitress and in Foods Services for Beaumont (California) Unified School District until she retired. Chris loved Elvis, reading books and watching baseball.
Chris was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; her mother, and father Arlene and Arthur Singleton; and her mother and father-in-law, Kate and Jerome Gambrall.
Chris is survived by her son, Charles “Chuck” Gambrall and wife Whitney, son, Michael “Mike” Gambrall and wife Jeanette, and son, David “Dave” Gambrall, three grandchildren, Aaron, Nick and Holly, and one great grandchild, Isaiah. She is also survived by her sister, Colleen Partain and husband Dennis, sister-in-law, Mary Gambrall, brother-in-law, George Gambrall; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am on Saturday in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, Va. with Bro. Dennis Partain officiating. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 10:50am on Saturday.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
