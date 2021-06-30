KINGSPORT - Christine Chadwell Hall, 92, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Christine was born on April 19, 1929, in Kingsport, TN to the late Andrew and Mary Chadwell. She was a loving mother, grandmother and the Matriarch of her loving family.
Christine was a member of First Baptist Church Kingsport where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed reading, traveling, flowers and playing with her grandsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hall; brother, James J. Chadwell; and sister-in-law, Lynn Chadwell.
Those left to cherish Christine’s memory are her son, Andy Hall (Tracie); daughters, Sandy Hall (Alan Finney) and Andrea Vietti (Brad); grandsons, Andrew (Ginny), Hunter, and Preston; great-granddaughter, Ella Hall; and a loving extended family.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Brookdale of Rock Springs and NHC of Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christine’s memory to First Baptist Church Kingsport, 200 W Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
