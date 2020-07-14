LEBANON, VA - Christina M. MacKenzie, 40 of Lebanon, VA passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a talented artist.
She is preceded in death by her husband Patrick MacKenzie; paternal grandparents, Bill and Josephine Price; maternal grandfather, Bill Hartsock.
Christina is survived by her father, Allen Price; mother, Catherine Hartsock Price; maternal grandmother, Peggy Hartsock; son, Patrick L. “Mack” MacKenzie III; brother, Michael Price.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5 -7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Musick officiating.