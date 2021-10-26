KINGSPORT - Christina Lynne Allen, 52, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 24th, 2021.
She was very proud of her 2 sons and grandkids and loved to brag about them. Christina's hobbies included going to flea markets and yard sales.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Boyd Allen; sons, BJ (Tabatha) Allen and Ray Allen (Cherish Stonebraker); grandkids Zachary, Austin, Lilli, and Ashlee; great-grandkids, Joseph and Elliana; mother, Barbara Miller; brother, Bo Haun; sisters in law, Arlene Stacy, Marlene Smith, and Jody Snodgrass; brother-in-law, Clifford Allen.
Private visitation will be held Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Holston Manor.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Allen family.