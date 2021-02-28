DRYDEN, VA - Christina Hall Edens, 86, of the Caves Springs community passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at University of Tennessee Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in KY on Christmas day. She is the daughter of the late Burley and Sudie Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband Claude Edens; sisters, Ethel Ridings, Alta Abner, Ann Gilbert, Jean Blanken and Janice Burgin. Brothers; Howard Hall and Bob Hall, and by many of her in-laws, nieces and nephews. There will be a joyous in Heaven.
Surviving are her children, Sandy Edens of Fall Branch, TN, Debbie Thompson of Dryden, VA, Eugene Edens of Hickory Flats, VA and Sharon Shepard of Woodway, VA She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jared and Derek Edens, Chance and Cameron Thompson, Ashley, Jordan and Cody Shepard. She loved and adored her great- granddaughters, Makayla, Kandice, Hadlee, Lillian Edens and Brianna Thomas. Great- grandsons, Logan and Landon Light.
She is also survived by her brother Ronnie Hall of Partlow, VA. Christina loved her family, and loved to be outdoors in nature, enjoyed vegetable gardening and tending her many flower beds. She was a big animal lover and doted on her current pet cat, Simon.
There will be a graveside on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden with Pastor Paul Davis Jr. Those attending are asked to meet at the graveside by 12:50 pm. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. To view obituary and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.