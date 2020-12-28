NORTON, VA - Christina Easterling, 97, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Hummingbird Retirement Villa in Lebanon, Va. She was a daughter of the Late James Henry Easterling, Sr. and Sally Newman Easterling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Easterling, Fred Easterling and James Easterling, Jr., a sister, Hester Adams and a nephew, Kenneth Easterling.
She is survived by her nephews, Fred Easterling, Jr. of Maryland, John Adams and his wife Mary sue of Lebanon, Va., Sam Easterling and his wife Lisa of Louisville, Tn.; nieces, Phyllis Barnes and her husband Barney of Kingsport, Tn., Sally Cookenour and her husband Paul of Knoxville, Tn., Patricia Walker and her husband David of Sweetwater, Tn., Nancy Young of Lebanon, Va. and Sarah Mackey and her husband Rex of Grove City, Pa.; several great nephews and great nieces.
The family will receive friends at 12 noon Friday, January 1, 2021 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lee Kid officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, Va.