“To live is Christ, and to die is gain.” (Philippians 1:21)
Christie Moses Tweed went to heaven Saturday, September 5, 2020, after resting peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Born in Nashville on August 14, 1949, Christie was happily married to her beloved husband Doug for 47 years. After they moved from the U.S. Marine Corps to Kingsport in 1978, Christie was highly active throughout the 1980’s-90’s in community theater, the singing group Crackerjacks, and Kingsport’s Showtime. She walked arm in arm with Doug into fulltime Christian ministry in the mid-90’s, and shared the love and light of Jesus Christ through her singing and acting, her children’s and youth ministries, her powerful prayer life, and one-on-one relationships in a multitude of places for the last 25 years, including particularly First Broad Street UMC, Sonrise Emmaus Community, St. Mark House of Prayer, Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, and Friends of the King Ministries, which she co-founded.
Christie was bright, talented, beautiful, and joyful. She could light up a room with a laugh or a smile and light up your heart with her singing. An amazing mother, she raised two amazing daughters who were her pride and joy. She was a doting and fun-filled grandmother, a loyal and loving daughter and sister, and a valued friend to many. She and Doug were best friends, and both were married to “the love of their life”.
Christie was preceded in death by her parents: Grant and Jean Moses. Surviving are her husband, Doug; their two daughters: Jen Morlock and husband Micah, and Jes Williams and husband, Shannon; three wonderful grandchildren: Josh Morlock, Mia Morlock, and Elijah Williams; her brother, Lee Moses; her sister, Elizabeth Mahowald and husband Joe; and many other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held by live stream at First Broad Street UMC on Saturday, September 12, at 2 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and it will be a closed service. To participate in the live stream and/or send the family a personal message about Christie, visit: www.mykeeper.com/profile/ChristieTweed/. A private family interment service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to: (1) Of One Accord Ministry in Rogersville – www.ofoneaccordministry.org; or (2) Hope Haven Ministries in Kingsport – www.hopehavenkpt.com. .
The family wants to thank the Ballad Health Cancer Center in Kingsport and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate and professional care, and a host of family and friends for their loving prayers and encouragement over the last year.