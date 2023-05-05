GREENEVILLE - Christie Brewer King, a beloved member of the Greeneville community, passed away on April 4, 2023, at the age of 58. She was born on March 28, 1965, at Fort Carson, Colorado, and spent her early childhood in Kingsport before moving to Greeneville. Christie graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School and went on to receive a degree in Dental Hygiene from ETSU School of Dentistry. She worked at Greeneville Dental Associates until she retired due to disability.
Christie is survived by her husband, Tommy King, and her daughter, Lauren King Dalusio,(Jaime), along with two grandsons, Emerson and Parker Dalusio, all of Johnson City. She is also survived by her mother, Judy Price Rader and her brother, Bryant L. Brewer of Kingsport. Stepdaughter Jeni McHan (Rusty), and step grandchild Jaxon and Ella, all of Charleston SC. Stepmother, Dorothy Brewer, Nashville, TN. Christie was preceded in death by her father, Bryant F. Brewer, her stepfather, David H. Rader, and her maternal grandparents, Ben and Alma Price of Kingsport.
Christie was a long-time member of Higher Ground Baptist Church, where a Memorial Service will be held on May 11, 2023. Family and friends will gather from 4-6 pm, with a service following. Dr. Richard Sego will be officiating. Christie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.